Lambo Huracan Is Careful About the Jungle Out There, Wrap-Dresses Accordingly

Because of their edgy styling and polemic-inducing performance plus design, a Lamborghini is always a sure way to stand out in a crowd. Cue in the Huracan that also wanted to roar. Artistically.
Chevy’s Corvette is widely regarded as America’s blank canvas for making the sports car your own. But there is also a candidate for a close second. That would be Italy’s Lamborghini. Either in Aventador or Huracan form. And one does not need too many aftermarket outlets to support the case. One will be more than enough.
Naturally, it is also one to stand out in any crowd, since we are dealing with the masterfully crazy vinyl wrap artists from Miami, Florida-based MetroWrapz. The experts have recently decided to warn us to be “careful, it’s a jungle out there.” And their “safety notice” is not without a solution. Albeit it is a highly customized and truly expensive one.
After all, we are dealing with Lambo’s baby supercar. This Huracan is almost hard to recognize, though. Instead of the usually edgy yet clean design, there is a complete vinyl wrap makeover. One with an animal-wrap theme that clearly warrants the jungle-themed notification.
For sure, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Especially for purists that would very much like to see the unadulterated lines just like Lambo envisioned them. Yet somehow, the colorful imprint has a theme that clearly befits the Huracan. As many of its drivers will attest, this Italian V10 supercar is an animal that needs to be cautiously tamed to be thoroughly enjoyed.
And even then, it could easily have major hubris, depending on the exact trim/version condition. This is also why people have constantly fallen in love with the feisty supercar and probably why Lambo kept churning out one version after another. Although, frankly, none of them captured the monster spirits like this one.
