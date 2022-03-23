Austin Mahone's Rust-Wrapped BMW i8 Still Looks Out of This Junkyard World

It has been a while since we last heard anything about pop singer Austin Mahone, which is probably a good thing considering that he is now campaigning for American fast-fashion retailer Forever 21. Back in the day, he was making the headlines for outrageous car-related reasons.
Some years ago, the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz – who are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there – along with American artist mister_e, were preoccupied with Mahone’s then-fashionable, sustainable BMW i8 acquisition. Seemingly ready to give everyone outrageous thoughts, the now-retired plug-in hybrid sports car quickly went through a trio of (apparently) mindless transformations.
First, the i8 got a crimson and gold Iron Man-style treatment that made it look better than any Audi used in the Marvel blockbusters by Rober Downey Jr. Then, not just to show the artist is from Miami and that he loves to spend his easy-earned money on the latest cars, the sporty BMW got treated to an amazing rust-like wrap just in time to wow the audiences of Miami’s Art Basel event.
Lastly, and just before we lost track of Mahone’s car-related shenanigans, his i8 suffered yet another morphing and became a little subtler via a velvet wrap and copper Forgiato aftermarket wheels. Now, it seems that MetroWrapz had a fond moment of remembering, thus giving us a throwback look at a never-before-seen photo with the pop star’s BMW while still wearing the rust wrap attire.
The quick stroll down memory lane might have been triggered (alongside the Stefano Ricci alligator leather-wrapped Ferrari 488) by the latest string of bland projects, which include a casual Satin Dark Grey Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 or a quick-morphing 3M Deep Matte Black Range Rover, among others. But we really do not care because even in front of a “we buy gold” shop that crazy rust-wrapped BMW i8 PHEV still looked way out of this junkyard world...
