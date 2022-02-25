Joker F-Type SVR Was Designed by Eight-Year-Old, “World's Youngest Wrap Artist”

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's “The Batman” premiered in London/Paris, and is set for a theatrical release on March 4th. So, there is no better time to discuss... The Joker!
There has always been no shortage of automotive creations based on pop culture. And we have everything, from songs to athletes and from Hollywood to comic books to thank for. Even more so when some of them combine into car art. Case in point.
The Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there. In the best conceivable way. And they even set a very cool example for kids to follow... with help from an eight-year-old dubbed as the “world’s youngest wrap artist.”
Joaquin Mazzini, aka jmazz_art as he is “professionally” known on social media, is a sweet little future artist. He probably loves Batman and his nemesis Joker and created the art that led to the apparition of “TheJokerJaguar” out of pure boredom. Well, that was well handled and channeled by his parents, as opposed to allowing him to spend 24/7 with an LCD screen in front of his eyes...
The good folks over at MetroWrapz nailed the most accurate description ever in just a few words. “Our youth is the future and we are super excited to unveil a very cool project painted and designed by an eight-year-old artist who took an idea and brought it to life.” In the form of a very colorful Jaguar F-Type SVR.
We have no idea why the British sports car was chosen for the project. But it might have to do with the owner being audacious enough to get the vision of a child onto his high-performance sports car. Either way, the result is entirely commendable. Just like the imagination of the little artist, and the tenacity of adult folks that enabled its fulfillment.
