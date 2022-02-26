1948 Chevy Thriftmaster Sushi Truck With Beautiful Patina Is a Slammed Optimist

Some General Motors aficionados will recount them as the insipid 3100/3600/3800 series. Others will remember the cooler alternate nameplates, like the Loadmaster or GMC’s New Design. Others will signal their importance for the after-WWII economic boom. But we are so happy that someone also came up with the Thriftmaster moniker.
Not just because it sounds cool. It does. But also, since there is at least one 1948 Chevy out there that impersonates the neat nameplate. And then some. We probably would have noticed it only if we had business eating at Sushi Song West Hollywood. And even then, perhaps it would have been a scarce “shop truck” apparition.
Anyway, it does not matter anymore, as the beautifully stunning patina Chevy truck has been fully exposed by the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz. These are some of the craziest (in the best possible way) vinyl wrap artists out there. Nothing is beyond them, not even something that has Tarzan vibes and would probably make every passerby howl...
So, there was no chance they would pass showing off this custom 1948 Chevy Thriftmaster build. After all, even though they are not the owners or aftermarket builders of the project, they still contributed with their imagination to creating something that is eerily quirky and completely optimistic.
For example, we can easily recognize masterful restomod work that has been done by an expert aftermarket outlet. That gleaming copper cab is nothing short of amazing. Then, the Sushi Song decals or the “every day good day” message are just the icings on the cake, it is adamantly clear. Alas, there are still some other highlights to discuss before returning to further ogling.
Such as the slammed attitude, which is probably the result of careful bagging. The modern air ride is doubled by what looks like restomod front/rear lights. As well as a stanced set of aftermarket wheels and tires... Complete with white walls, of course. On the other hand, there are a few important aspects that probably only the greatest comic book detective would uncover.
JDM-style eatery. Oh well, GM enthusiasts' ways do seem to always work in mysterious ways. Do we need to look surprised by its connections when already we dropped jaws at the sight of the patina goodies?
Probably not. Since, after all, there are more important unknowns at play? For example, is this classic truck all derelict show and no go? Or have the owners hidden a modern restomod surprise under the hood as well? As far as we are concerned, a 2JZ swap would certainly beat the usual LS V8 restomod way of doing classic pickup truck things.
And last, but not least, we are a little bit frown. Why? Simply because nobody thought about allowing us a peek inside the cabin to check out what changed and what stayed the same...
