2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Finishes Cold-Weather Testing, Coming Q4 2024

Probably the most anticipated Rolls-Royce model since BMW redesigned the Phantom in 2003, the Spectre has concluded winter testing a few kilometers away from the Arctic Circle. During this period of the year, temperatures in northern Sweden reach as low as -15 degrees Fahrenheit, which is tremendous for an EV that weighs more than a half-ton pickup.
According to chief executive officer Torsten Muller-Otvos, the Spectre “is a symbol for our bright, bold electric future.” Considering that EVs date back to the 19th century and mainstream EVs were pioneered by Nissan and Tesla more than a decade ago, the British automaker is late to the game.
“The extraordinary undertaking of educating Spectre to think and behave like a Rolls-Royce will cover 2.5 million kilometers (1.5 million miles), which is a simulation of more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce. Today, I can confirm that 25 percent of this journey is now complete, and the results have met our most ambitious expectations,” added the CEO.
A two-door grand tourer instead of a four-door sedan, the Spectre can be considered the Wraith’s indirect successor. Instead of a twin-turbo V12 with tons of torque, this fellow is certain to borrow a few tricks from the i7.
BMW’s all-electric sedan is expected with a dual-motor powertrain right off the bat. If there’s a case to be made for a high-performance variant, then look forward to a three-motor setup previewed by the Power BEV. The what? Revealed in June 2019, the Power BEV is a 5 Series-based prototype that flaunts 710 horsepower (720 PS) and a ludicrous amount of torque.
But as opposed to the 45-kWh battery of this one-off monster, the Spectre is rumored with up to 120 kWh and a driving range of approximately 700 kilometers (435 miles). Scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, the eerily silent luxobarge will arrive at dealers in 2024 for the 2024 model year. After 2030, the British automaker intends to be completely electric.
“The extraordinary undertaking of educating Spectre to think and behave like a Rolls-Royce will cover 2.5 million kilometers (1.5 million miles), which is a simulation of more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce. Today, I can confirm that 25 percent of this journey is now complete, and the results have met our most ambitious expectations,” added the CEO.
A two-door grand tourer instead of a four-door sedan, the Spectre can be considered the Wraith’s indirect successor. Instead of a twin-turbo V12 with tons of torque, this fellow is certain to borrow a few tricks from the i7.
BMW’s all-electric sedan is expected with a dual-motor powertrain right off the bat. If there’s a case to be made for a high-performance variant, then look forward to a three-motor setup previewed by the Power BEV. The what? Revealed in June 2019, the Power BEV is a 5 Series-based prototype that flaunts 710 horsepower (720 PS) and a ludicrous amount of torque.
But as opposed to the 45-kWh battery of this one-off monster, the Spectre is rumored with up to 120 kWh and a driving range of approximately 700 kilometers (435 miles). Scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, the eerily silent luxobarge will arrive at dealers in 2024 for the 2024 model year. After 2030, the British automaker intends to be completely electric.