Bulgari's New Watch Is Insanely Slim, Almost as Thin as a Quarter Dollar Coin

Bulgari did it again. The Italian Italian jeweler and watchmaker has set a new record: it dropped a mechanical watch that’s just 1.80 mm (0.07 in) thick. Called the Octo Finissimo Ultra, the timepiece gets the title for the world’s thinnest mechanical watch ever made.
This marks the eighth time the house has set a record for thinness. Last year, Bulgari launched the Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar, a watch that is only 5.80 mm (0.22 in) thick. As expected, its pieces are designed to push the boundaries of horological engineering, and the new timepiece makes no exception.
The new member of the Octo collection measures 1.80 mm (0.07 in) from front to back. From the side, this mechanical watch looks almost paper-thin. Well, the comparison is closer to the actual dimension of this thing. To put into perspective, the Octo Finissimo Ultra is just as big as a quarter dollar coin, and it’s actually thinner than a nickel.
In fact, the piece has stripped the 2-mm (0.078-in) Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept of the “world’s thinnest watch” title. This level of engineering requires pushing the limits of creativity. So the house had to make the dial from scratch.
Since it’s so slim, it doesn’t have the standard crown. Instead, Bulgari added two small rotating wheels on each side of the 40-mm sandblasted titanium case that can be used for winding and setting the timepiece.
According to Revolution watch, the heart of the watch is represented by the BVL Calibre 180, which beats at 28,800 Vibrations per Hour (vph). Although extra slim, the Octo Finissimo Ultra has a 50-hour power reserve. Moreover, it’s water-resistant to 10 meters (33 ft).
On the barrel, the timepiece features a QR code. Once scanned, the code sends the wearer to an exclusive NFT collection. To celebrate Octo’s 10th anniversary, Bulgari is only dropping 10 pieces of this incredible thin watch. As expected, this one-of-a-kind piece comes with a matching price tag – the Octo Finissimo Ultra is priced at €400K, which is around $440K.
