White Range Rover to Deep Matte Black Transformation Is a Properly Menacing SVR

Land Rover is diligently taking care of its Range Rover series. The regular flagship is graciously accompanying the Royal Family (Prince William and Kate Middleton, to be more precise) and the 2023 SVR is a next-generation super-SUV that sounds delicious out testing at the ‘Ring.
The latter has been continuously revealed by our spy photographer partners while undergoing testing in a variety of environments but of course, the Nürburgring Nordschleife testing procedures represent the pinnacle of any self-respecting prototype assessment procedure for high-performance models. And that can only mean one thing: if not imminent, a reveal is coming soon.
However, that does not mean the current L494 Range Rover Sport SVR generation is something to be trifled with. Especially after the admittedly not-so-recent 2018 facelift and following a quick aftermarket transformation procedure taking place somewhere in artsy America. The morphing was courtesy of the Miami, Florida-based experts at MetroWrapz who (arguably) are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there.
Alas, that does not mean they take no pleasure in tamer projects as previously seen with the Moto Lawyer two-tone Ford Bronco Outer Banks who had us confused for a Satin moment or Anuel’s gift to fellow performer and girlfriend silky Satin Pearl White which seems to be the new Bentley Bentayga black. Notice how we keep coming back to satin stuff even when things get turned from white to Dead Matte Black in a Rose Gold Chrome jiffy?
Well, this is because we have yet another blink and you will miss the CGI moment of wizardry. This time around, the experts performed the magic for a previously white, post-2018 Land Rover Range Rover SVR that got morphed just as fast via 3M’s Deep Matte Black color-to-wrap change for an unknown client. Still, he/she probably is one to appreciate the artsy Miami vibe, judging by the post-process photo session that provided a colorful urban street art contrast to the murdered-out-style Deep Matte Black SVR.
