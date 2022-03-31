1963 Chevrolet Impala Owned by Famous Rapper Eazy-E Is a High-Class Time Capsule

Celebrity-owned cars have a special je ne sais quoi, and more often than not, they end up selling for big bucks even if they don’t necessarily come in mint condition.
This 1963 Chevrolet Impala right here is a time capsule whose place may not necessarily be in someone’s collection but rather in a museum alongside other celebrity cars.
In case you’re wondering what makes it so special, it all comes down to a previous owner. Back in 1993, this Impala was purchased by none other than the famous American rapper Eazy-E, who eventually used it in several music videos, including Compton City G’s (we’ve embedded the video below to see the Impala in all its glory – be advised, it includes explicit content).
Eazy-E owned the car until 1995, when he passed away, and eBay seller mopar6930 claims they also have the DMV paperwork to demonstrate the car indeed belonged to the rapper for several years.
As you can figure out from the pics included in the listing on eBay, this 1963 Impala doesn’t necessarily come in the best shape, but on the other hand, it’s far from becoming a useless piece of metal.
It remains in the same shape as in the early ‘90s, though the paint has obviously faded, and a respray might be necessary. However, everything that made it a stunning lowrider is still there, and the bumpers were already re-chromed some 10 years ago.
Unfortunately, no information has been offered on the engine, but given the car has required only minor TLC, it’s safe to assume everything is still running properly.
It goes without saying such a rare Impala can’t sell for cheap, and given it was owned by a famous rapper, a hefty price tag doesn’t necessarily seem to be a problem. At the time of writing, the bidding has already reached $50,000, but the reserve is yet to be met.
There are over 50 bids so far, and there’s a chance the number will continue to increase in the next 7 days before the auction comes to an end.
In case you’re wondering what makes it so special, it all comes down to a previous owner. Back in 1993, this Impala was purchased by none other than the famous American rapper Eazy-E, who eventually used it in several music videos, including Compton City G’s (we’ve embedded the video below to see the Impala in all its glory – be advised, it includes explicit content).
Eazy-E owned the car until 1995, when he passed away, and eBay seller mopar6930 claims they also have the DMV paperwork to demonstrate the car indeed belonged to the rapper for several years.
As you can figure out from the pics included in the listing on eBay, this 1963 Impala doesn’t necessarily come in the best shape, but on the other hand, it’s far from becoming a useless piece of metal.
It remains in the same shape as in the early ‘90s, though the paint has obviously faded, and a respray might be necessary. However, everything that made it a stunning lowrider is still there, and the bumpers were already re-chromed some 10 years ago.
Unfortunately, no information has been offered on the engine, but given the car has required only minor TLC, it’s safe to assume everything is still running properly.
It goes without saying such a rare Impala can’t sell for cheap, and given it was owned by a famous rapper, a hefty price tag doesn’t necessarily seem to be a problem. At the time of writing, the bidding has already reached $50,000, but the reserve is yet to be met.
There are over 50 bids so far, and there’s a chance the number will continue to increase in the next 7 days before the auction comes to an end.