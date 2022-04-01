Triple-Black 1967 Chevrolet Impala Shows Detroit Iron Doesn’t Give Up Easily

After becoming the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year back in 1965, the Impala embarked on a gradual drop in terms of sales in its domestic market.
While this decline was the result of a series of questionable choices, such as marketing the Caprice as a stand-alone series, the Chevrolet Impala continued to be one of the most appealing nameplates in the full-size race.
And the 1967 model, no matter if we’re talking about the standard Impala or the SS, continued to feature that special je ne sais quoi that caught everybody’s attention.
The standard engine was a six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower, while the base V8 was the famous 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower. The optional lineup started with the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block rated at 275 horsepower, while the Turbo-Jet 396 and the Turbo-Jet 427 served as the big-block choices with 325 and 385 horsepower, respectively.
The 1967 Impala we recently came across on eBay is believed to have been born with a 427, but seller cathiesmopars says such information can’t be confirmed at this point.
However, it’s pretty clear from the provided pics that this vehicle has been sitting for a very long time. Make no mistake, this is a project car in all regards, and in some cases, it looks like it requires more metal work than the average restoration guy would be willing to go for.
In other words, the rough shape of the Impala could make many people walk away, though, at a closer inspection, the car still looks restorable.
The price of such a car can’t be too high, and this Impala makes no exception. The bidding has already reached $3,000, but there’s a chance the price could go up a little bit higher by the time the auction comes to an end.
