1962 Chevrolet Impala With Original Muscle Is a Great Project If You Ignore the Awful Pics

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and when it comes to selling a car, providing as many photos as possible is essential for every potential buyer out there.
The owner of this Impala indeed tried to offer netizens a close look at their 1962 hardtop, but instead, what they did is publish a series of screenshots with the actual photos stored on their iPhone (we’ve cropped them in our gallery because of course).
Fortunately, while we’re not being provided with a super-clear look at this Impala project, the car seems to be totally worth a full restoration.
The interior, in particular, looks very clean and complete. The owner explains on Craigslist that everything inside is intact, and the doors open and close like on a new car.
As it turns out, this 1962 Impala is a work in progress. While it looks like the vehicle has been sitting for a while in the owner’s yard, it now comes with new front and back bumpers (we’re going to need higher-resolution images to tell if they’re original and period-correct though), new turn signal lens, and other new parts for the engine.
And speaking of the engine, the V8 in charge of putting this Chevy in motion is the original 283 (4.7-liter) that was born with the car. The 283 was the base V8 in 1962, so it was one of the most popular choices for Impala buyers at that time.
Without a doubt, this Impala checks many boxes for a worthy restoration candidate, but we have no clue if any big parts are missing and whether it’s entirely original or not. The Craigslist seller, however, appears to be incredibly optimistic about this car, as they expect to get no more, no less than $25,000 for their hardtop.
It remains to be seen if someone is willing to pay that much on such a project, but hopefully, interested buyers would be provided with better pics before committing to a purchase.
