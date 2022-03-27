World, Meet This Rare 1961 Impala SS, an Amazing Time Capsule With Everything Original

More on this:

1 1960 Bel Air Off the Road Since 1975 Proves the Impala Wasn’t Chevy’s Only Superstar

2 This 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Rusty and Dirty, Still Ridiculously Cool

3 Cuteness Overload! Two-Year-Old Boy Can Name All His Dad's Muscle Cars

4 Amazing 1959 Chevrolet Impala with Continental Kit Is a Perfect 10 in All Regards

5 New Barn Find Proves the Impala Wasn’t the Only Chevy Worth the Love in 1966