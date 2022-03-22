Amazing 1959 Chevrolet Impala with Continental Kit Is a Perfect 10 in All Regards

As a diehard Impala fan, it’s hard to find the right words to describe the magic residing in a 1959 model. After all, it was the first year when this nameplate tackled the car market on its own after previously being offered as the top-of-the-line Bel Air.
The 1959 Impala, therefore, gave birth to a model whose sales just kept growing year after year until eventually setting a new record in its domestic market.
In 1965, the Chevrolet Impala became the first car in the States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year. As a result, the 1958 and the 1959 models are a great opportunity to see where it all started.
This absolutely breath-taking 1959 Impala that eBay seller 1958stevea has recently posted online (the car is actually being sold by S&S Classic Cars) doesn’t necessarily look like a new car but even better than one.
It’s a perfect 10 no matter the angle, as it exhibits flawless condition outside, inside, and under the hood.
Powered by a 350 (5.7-liter) small-block V8 paired with a 350 Turbo transmission, this Impala is ready for anything you’re up to, though it’s pretty clear its place is rather in a garage alongside other mint classics.
The seller has provided a long list of improvements this Impala has received, starting with a chrome alternator and power steering pump and ending with MagnaFlow mufflers and an HEI ignition system.
The video shared by the seller gives us the immortals the chance of admiring this Impala in all its glory, so it’s no surprise so many people are ready to spend quite a fortune on the car. At the time of writing, the bidding on eBay has already surpassed $110,000, and the reserve isn’t even unlocked.
More surprising is the Impala has received no less than 35 bids, so it’s pretty clear it has caught the attention of many wealthy collectors out there.
