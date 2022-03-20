New Barn Find Proves the Impala Wasn’t the Only Chevy Worth the Love in 1966

The Impala was Chevrolet’s big star back in the ‘60s, and it’s no wonder why. Sales of this particular model just kept on growing after its debut in 1958, and they eventually peaked in 1965.
The Impala therefore became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, and this says a lot about how committed the GM brand was to improving it with every new release.
However, the Impala wasn’t the only Chevy available back then that ended up building a solid fanbase. The Nova, whose production surpassed 172,000 units in 1966, received a major refresh this year, therefore giving birth to the second generation of the Chevy II lineup.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the engine range changed in a significant manner. Not at all. The base unit was the same six-cylinder as before, this time rated at 120 horsepower, while the available options were the 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 and 220 horsepower and the 327 (5.3-liter) with 250, 275, and 350 power ratings.
The Nova that we have here left the factory with a 327 under the hood, but unfortunately, the engine has apparently failed the test of time. In other words, the V8 is long gone now, so if anything, this Nova is more appropriate for a restomod.
The car was recently found in a barn, eBay seller novasetc claims, so it doesn’t come in a mint shape. Instead, it flexes solid looks, with very few spots of rust on its body. The interior also looks good, and the Nova still comes with several original parts, including the grille and the bezels.
Aside from the engine and the back window glass, everything is there, so it’s pretty clear the car is prepared for a restoration.
Buying it, however, won’t be cheap. The seller wants no less than $10,500 for this Nova, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see if anyone is willing to pay that much on this project.
