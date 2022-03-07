1970 Chevrolet Nova SS 396 Looks Almost Spotless, Just One Thing That Doesn’t Work

1970 was a pretty important year for the Chevrolet Nova SS. It was the moment when the GM brand decided to give up on the SS 396, so starting with 1971, the car came fitted with various engine options, including a 350 (5.7-liter) V8.
In other words, 1970 was the last year when the Nova SS was equipped with a big-block unit. The production of the Nova included a little over 250,000 units in 1970, and approximately 19,500 were SS-branded models with either 350 or 396 engines.
The example you can admire in the photo gallery exhibits a nearly mint condition while also still sporting a series of original parts any collector would be happy to touch. For example, the car is fitted with the original gauge cluster, the SS rims, and the SS steering wheel. eBay seller 8295james, however, says the original steering wheel looked bad, so they replaced it with the sport model you see in the pics.
The engine under the hood is the same 396 the car was born with, but it has already been rebuilt. It features lots of new components, so it now runs just like a new engine, giving the Nova SS the boost of adrenaline you’d expect from such a model.
On the other hand, the Nova has already lost its original coolness, as the owner installed a new Vintage Air system that obviously runs like a charm. The only thing that no longer works is the clock, so otherwise, this Nova SS is almost in perfect condition.
You really shouldn’t expect a Nova SS like the one we have here to be affordable. And of course, it really isn’t, as the seller wants to get more than $52,000 for it. The good news is the Make Offer option has also been enabled, so maybe the seller is also interested in some other deals too.
The example you can admire in the photo gallery exhibits a nearly mint condition while also still sporting a series of original parts any collector would be happy to touch. For example, the car is fitted with the original gauge cluster, the SS rims, and the SS steering wheel. eBay seller 8295james, however, says the original steering wheel looked bad, so they replaced it with the sport model you see in the pics.
The engine under the hood is the same 396 the car was born with, but it has already been rebuilt. It features lots of new components, so it now runs just like a new engine, giving the Nova SS the boost of adrenaline you’d expect from such a model.
On the other hand, the Nova has already lost its original coolness, as the owner installed a new Vintage Air system that obviously runs like a charm. The only thing that no longer works is the clock, so otherwise, this Nova SS is almost in perfect condition.
You really shouldn’t expect a Nova SS like the one we have here to be affordable. And of course, it really isn’t, as the seller wants to get more than $52,000 for it. The good news is the Make Offer option has also been enabled, so maybe the seller is also interested in some other deals too.