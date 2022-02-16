Cruising in This Chevy II Nova Should Bring You Back the Joy of Slow and Relaxed Driving

While some of its siblings already had bigger, powerful engines, the Chevy II aimed at those who needed an affordable way of transportation but also offered it in a more appealing convertible shape, such as this vehicle.
Chevrolet introduced the Chevy II lineup in 1962 as an answer for the Ford Falcon, and it didn't want to place it in the muscle car arena. Moreover, until 1964 it didn't even offer it with a V8 under the hood. Thus, this number-matching Chevy II Nova sports the smallest inline-six installed on this convertible. The Nova was the top trim-level and, even if it's fitted with the 194 cu-in (3.8-liter) engine, it features better options than its siblings. Moreover, it sports a few upgrades received along the road.
At $22,000, this vehicle is not exactly a bargain, but it's not as expensive as other cars from the '60s era. It was built in 1963 when Ford had the Mustang on its drawing boards, and the Corvette was at its second generation. Yet it is a convertible with a manual folding roof that can still carry four adults inside. Its all-white look with chromed bumpers was refreshed in 2019, and it is spoiled by a few chips, but nothing serious. It is not concours-ready, but it is still a looker. When the current owner saved this beauty from a field in Oregon, it needed extensive repairs, including fixing some rust issues and body panels replacement.
The interior was also refurbished with this red vinyl upholstery on the bench seats with some burgundy accents. Still, that steering wheel belongs to a different kind of vehicle. It should be traded for an original, or at least vintage-looking one. But that's the least concerning problem.
The bear89103 seller states that he invested $16,000 in the car, including the carburetor rebuild kit. He also changed the suspension with a new coilover kit that lowered the car to the ground along the restoration process. Installing a new set of wheels shod with a fresh set of Hankook tires was also included in the process. But the radio doesn't work, there are some cracks on the dash pad, and as the seller puts it, most of the gauges "seem to work."
Since it's a numbers-matching vehicle, it might be returned to its stock form. Also, the two-speed Powerglide transmission is original, and "once in a blue moon there seems to be a clunk," as the seller states. For the good part, though, the brakes were replaced with discs in all corners, which should guarantee a better stopping power than the original drums.
Even though the car is auctioned for some time on the Hemming website, the highest offer is $13,250 at the time of writing, and the seller says that the car must go to cover some medical expenses. After all, this Chevy II Nova seems to be a great companion for someone looking for a classic convertible. A non-matching-numbers 1963 similar vehicle in a slightly better shape traded hands for $31,000 in 2021, so the car that you see here might be a good deal, after all.
