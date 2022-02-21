This 1971 Chevrolet Nova Proves Impalas Aren’t the Only Chevys Worth a Full Restoration

The Nova wasn’t necessarily Chevrolet’s biggest star during the ‘70s, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it didn’t have its own fanbase.
It did, and plenty of people out there still love the Nova today and are searching for a solid example that would be worth restoring.
The 1971 model that we have here is said to be an all-original Nova, though, on the other hand, it’s pretty clear from the photos shared by eBay seller gagele6 that bringing it back to the road will be quite a challenge.
The owner themselves claims this Nova would make more sense as a parts car, but at the same time, it can also be a very challenging restoration project for someone willing to invest the time in money for such a job.
Leaving aside what the eyes can see, worth knowing is the Nova left the factory with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 engine under the hood, and as it turns out, the same unit is still there in charge of putting the wheels in motion. And the good news is the engine is still capable of doing this, as it starts and runs properly.
The vehicle is no longer regularly driven, and this kind of explains the amount of rust you see in the pics. But at the same time, it also looks to come with the most important parts, including the automatic transmission, the clock in the dashboard, and the tilt column steering wheel.
But at the end of the day, it’s very clear this Nova isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s a very challenging project if anybody out there sees beyond the parts car condition, but the price could make many people walk away.
The bidding is underway as we speak, and the top $2,000 bid isn’t enough to unlock the reserve. The seller has enabled a $3,500 Buy It Now price if someone wants to get this Nova without a fight.
