This 1971 Chevrolet Nova Proves Impalas Aren’t the Only Chevys Worth a Full Restoration

More on this:

1 Cruising in This Chevy II Nova Should Bring You Back the Joy of Slow and Relaxed Driving

2 Video: Chevy Nova Tries Exorcizing the Dodge Demon, Cue the Ominous Music

3 1970 Chevrolet Nova Is a Shed Survivor Begging for a Big-Block Treatment

4 All-Original 1972 Chevrolet Nova Spent 34 Years in Storage, V8 Started Right Up

5 Murdered-Out Chevy Nova Is All Bark With an Extra Bite, Needs to Be Put On a Leash