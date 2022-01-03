Murdered-Out Chevy Nova Is All Bark With an Extra Bite, Needs to Be Put On a Leash

Classic cars in top-notch condition, preferably with a lot of power on tap, are becoming even hotter as the days of ICE-powered machines are numbered. And if we were to name one of the coolest that we recently stumbled upon, it would be this black Chevy Nova.
Looking pretty much like something Batman would drive, if he did not need to fight crime, the muscle car is part of the third generation, which was made between 1967 and 1972.
It rides closer to the ground than the stock models, has modern suspension and brakes, multi-spoke alloy wheels, tinted glass all around for extra privacy, and no chrome trim whatsoever. The best part about it is that you don’t have to be a connoisseur to tell that it can go bare knuckles on some high-end vehicles from our era, in a straight-line sprint anyway.
Now, as much as we’d want it to be real, it is not, as it has PersonalizatuAuto behind it. The renderings were shared on Instagram over the weekend, gathering a couple of thousand likes at the time of writing. And since the rendering artist is definitely a big fan of the Chevy Nova, they released two more illustrations of a different one.
Unlike the murdered-out unit presented above, this 1969 example has a dark red look, black trim, and black wide alloys, shod in sticky tires. The ‘SS’ badge bedecks the grille and back end, and it also has four long tailpipes that appear to have been inspired by Japan’s Bosozoku culture, albeit on a toned-down scale.
The clean looks of this red Nova are hard to ignore, yet if we had to choose between the two, we’d probably go for the black one, as it is not only furious, but also fast. The question is, would you agree?
It rides closer to the ground than the stock models, has modern suspension and brakes, multi-spoke alloy wheels, tinted glass all around for extra privacy, and no chrome trim whatsoever. The best part about it is that you don’t have to be a connoisseur to tell that it can go bare knuckles on some high-end vehicles from our era, in a straight-line sprint anyway.
Now, as much as we’d want it to be real, it is not, as it has PersonalizatuAuto behind it. The renderings were shared on Instagram over the weekend, gathering a couple of thousand likes at the time of writing. And since the rendering artist is definitely a big fan of the Chevy Nova, they released two more illustrations of a different one.
Unlike the murdered-out unit presented above, this 1969 example has a dark red look, black trim, and black wide alloys, shod in sticky tires. The ‘SS’ badge bedecks the grille and back end, and it also has four long tailpipes that appear to have been inspired by Japan’s Bosozoku culture, albeit on a toned-down scale.
The clean looks of this red Nova are hard to ignore, yet if we had to choose between the two, we’d probably go for the black one, as it is not only furious, but also fast. The question is, would you agree?