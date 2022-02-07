Video: Chevy Nova Tries Exorcizing the Dodge Demon, Cue the Ominous Music

No matter how fast cars get, there will always be some people who’d rather tune the hell out of theirs, rather than get a brand-new ultra-powerful model to race occasionally. The reasons vary from finances to pure passion, and the result is often jaw-dropping.
Case in point, meet one extreme Chevrolet Nova. The classic ride has received a lot of work under the body, and its fast takeoffs, sometimes accompanied by wheelies, are assisted by a good old spraying. On the outside, it looks rather fresh, with the black body and white stripes, but once you open the door, you will see that it means business, with its spartan cockpit layout.
As you can imagine, such a serious build will only try its luck against other equally powerful, or perhaps even crazier, cars, and this one went against the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The muscle car, which was pretty much born at the drag strip, remains the brand’s most powerful street-legal product, and it is more than capable of running the quarter-mile in less than 10 seconds, with a 140 mph (225 kph) exit speed.
Helping it hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill quicker than the Bugatti Chiron, in 2.3 seconds, albeit with some prepping prior to that, in perfect weather conditions, and with someone who really knows what they are doing behind the wheel, is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. The mill is rated at 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque, and sounds like it could eat supercars for breakfast.
So, what do you think, can the Nova beat the hell out of the Demon in a quarter-mile battle? The answer lies only one mouse-click away, and if you want to jump in the middle of it, then the action starts at the 3:05 mark. However, we’d check out the entire video if we were you, shot recently at the Xtreme Raceway Park in Texas, as it is well worth it.
