All-Original 1972 Chevrolet Nova Spent 34 Years in Storage, V8 Started Right Up

A 1972 Chevrolet Nova that spent more than three full decades in storage is back on the market, hoping that someone would be willing to give it the full restoration it needs to return on the road.
Purchased from the original owner by a dealer with the intention of fully restoring it, the Nova ended up being parked in long-time storage in the same condition it was at the time of the acquisition.
In other words, this Nova is just as original as it gets, though, on the other hand, it goes without saying that not everything is still in the mint condition such a car deserves in the first place.
The Nova wasn’t necessarily Chevrolet’s most successful model during the ‘70s, but it’s still a highly desirable car, especially when it comes in such a good condition.
At first glance, the restoration of this Nova wouldn’t be mission impossible, especially because no parts are missing.
The engine in charge of moving the car is a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, which according to eBay seller woklejas2q6d, started right up after receiving a bunch of improvements. It’s the matching-numbers unit, and it’s paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission.
After leaving the long-term storage, the car received only minor tweaks, such as a thorough cleaning of the fuel system and the carburetor. But of course, it still requires additional improvements before it can be considered a fully running car, and this is why it’s now listed for auction on eBay.
The interior itself appears to be in a rough condition, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the vehicle has been sitting for so long.
The bidding is currently underway, and the top offer at the time of writing is a little over $2,000. However, the reserve is yet to be unlocked, so the WWW needs to do better than this if someone wants to take this Nova home.
The car can be seen in person in Orange, California.
In other words, this Nova is just as original as it gets, though, on the other hand, it goes without saying that not everything is still in the mint condition such a car deserves in the first place.
The Nova wasn’t necessarily Chevrolet’s most successful model during the ‘70s, but it’s still a highly desirable car, especially when it comes in such a good condition.
At first glance, the restoration of this Nova wouldn’t be mission impossible, especially because no parts are missing.
The engine in charge of moving the car is a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, which according to eBay seller woklejas2q6d, started right up after receiving a bunch of improvements. It’s the matching-numbers unit, and it’s paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission.
After leaving the long-term storage, the car received only minor tweaks, such as a thorough cleaning of the fuel system and the carburetor. But of course, it still requires additional improvements before it can be considered a fully running car, and this is why it’s now listed for auction on eBay.
The interior itself appears to be in a rough condition, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the vehicle has been sitting for so long.
The bidding is currently underway, and the top offer at the time of writing is a little over $2,000. However, the reserve is yet to be unlocked, so the WWW needs to do better than this if someone wants to take this Nova home.
The car can be seen in person in Orange, California.