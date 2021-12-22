Tubed Exhaust Chevy Nova Graciously Prepares for Beastly Street Restomod Life

Even though it’s considered a rather small automobile by American standards, the compact Chevy II/Nova enjoyed a fruitful life between 1962 and 1988. And across no less than six generations, with just a little interruption.
After countless jokes regarding the name choice – Chevrolet Chevy II sounds pretty funny, while Nova has a negative connotation for Spanish-language speakers – this classic has settled into its own. With help from the sprawling customization and aftermarket community, which has eagerly delved deep into bringing even more glory to the nameplate.
Today, connoisseurs know better than to try and make fun of Chevy’s Nova. After all, a high-performance restomod surprise might be just around the corner. Including the virtual one. Case in point, the latest digital project from Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master better known as personalizatuauto on social media.
He proudly shared a set of CGI shots with an untamed-looking green Chevrolet. And we are pretty happy to report that just like many other projects he shared in the past, this too will spring to life in the real world. Right now, it still dwells across the plains of imagination land, but since it’s a commissioned visualization project, we are quite confident “this machine will be a beast on the streets!”
A graciously-looking one that will not go to extremes just to make a point, it seems. Instead, it appears that beauty resides in the high-performance restomod details. Such as the LED front and rear light clusters, the bulging hood, its laid-out attitude, and – above all – those stunning tube exhausts on the sides.
Interestingly, although the CGI expert didn’t highlight the interior in all its glory, we are catching a glimpse of what might be a neat case of wheel and leather interior color matching. Hopefully, the result will be just as glorious as this digital pre-interpretation. One last thing: don’t ask us about its mechanical heart because we know nothing of it... unfortunately.
