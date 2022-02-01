1970 Chevrolet Nova Is a Shed Survivor Begging for a Big-Block Treatment

Out of all Novas built for the model year 1970, nearly 168,000 units came with a straight-six engine, while only 137,000 cars were born with a V8 engine under the hood.
The 1970 example that we have here rolled off the assembly lines with an L6 in charge of putting the wheels in motion, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not ready for a beefier engine. It is, and this is the reason the car is now listed for sale online.
eBay seller lusciousjohnnyv says this project car was originally purchased specifically for a restomod, and their intention was to install a 396 (6.4-liter) that would turn the Nova into a small beast.
As you can easily guess, this never happened, so now the Nova is looking for someone else to start the restomod project that it’s been waiting to get for so many years.
The car spent over 2 decades in a shed and based on the photos that were included in the listing, it actually resisted the many years of sitting pretty well. Sure, the rust has already taken its toll in some places, but at a quick look, the Nova looks totally restorable.
The engine inside is the six-cylinder unit we’ve told you about, and it still runs, drives, and stops. The odometer indicates a little over 60,000 miles (96,500 km), and the seller claims they’re all original.
Without a doubt, bringing this Chevrolet back to the road wouldn’t be mission impossible if you just want to stick with the original engine. On the other hand, if you’re ready for a V8 upgrade, then the Nova could eventually become a monster that would be worth much more.
The bidding is underway as we speak, but the top $5,000 offer isn’t enough to unlock the trigger. The seller has configured a $7,000 Buy It Now price, and given the auction is scheduled to end in 5 days, there’s a chance someone will end up paying that much for it.
