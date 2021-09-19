1969 Chevrolet Nova With LS3 Swap and SS 396 Badging Is a Fine Pro-Tourer

Back in the 1960s, many of the so-called street racers weren’t seeking attention by means of high-buck muscle cars. The Chevrolet Nova SS 396 was more than enough for them, especially when fitted with the L78.
Produced between 1965 and 1970, the L78 offers 375 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) from 3,600 rpm. This particular Nova, chassis number 114279W351534, hides a fuel-injected small block under the hood in the form of an LS3/480 with a hot camshaft.
Right off the bat, Chevrolet Performance rates this engine at 495 horsepower and 473 pound-feet (641 Nm), figures that are plentiful enough for a car with the footprint of the Nova. The stout motor is complemented by a Tremec T56 manual that can easily handle the aforementioned torque.
A no-expense-spared restomod, the pro-tourer in the photo gallery and video handles better than any period-correct Nova thanks to Detroit Speed rack-and-pinion steering, Wilwood four-wheel power disc brakes, and a Detroit Speed QUADRALink rear suspension. The American Racing Rally wheels are joined by by a set of General G-Max AS-05 tires for all-season grip, and the underbody doesn’t show a single spot of surface rust.
That’s because the Dakota Digital HDX telemetry shows 139.1 miles (223.9 kilometers) since completion although true mileage isn’t known. Repainted in classy Garnet Red, the modified car also wows in terms of small details.
From the SS 396 badging to the fresh chrome on the bumpers and the laser-straight panels, it’s almost impossible to find something wrong from a visual standpoint. Even the vinyl on the roof is as tight as it gets…
Decidedly retro and timelessly cool, the Nova flaunts leather-trimmed front seats with power adjustments from a 2006 Pontiac GTO. The stainless-trimmed dashboard integrates Bluetooth-capable audio and Vintage Air climate control. Lower down, you’ll spot a Chevrolet Performance ball for the Hurst shifter and a custom-made console with power window switches.
The wood-rimmed steering wheel and custom-upholstered trunk sum up this amazingly tasteful car, which costs as much as three loaded Ford Bronco First Edition models. More specifically, the peeps at RK Motor Charlotte in North Carolina have listed this one-off car for a staggering $179,900.
Right off the bat, Chevrolet Performance rates this engine at 495 horsepower and 473 pound-feet (641 Nm), figures that are plentiful enough for a car with the footprint of the Nova. The stout motor is complemented by a Tremec T56 manual that can easily handle the aforementioned torque.
A no-expense-spared restomod, the pro-tourer in the photo gallery and video handles better than any period-correct Nova thanks to Detroit Speed rack-and-pinion steering, Wilwood four-wheel power disc brakes, and a Detroit Speed QUADRALink rear suspension. The American Racing Rally wheels are joined by by a set of General G-Max AS-05 tires for all-season grip, and the underbody doesn’t show a single spot of surface rust.
That’s because the Dakota Digital HDX telemetry shows 139.1 miles (223.9 kilometers) since completion although true mileage isn’t known. Repainted in classy Garnet Red, the modified car also wows in terms of small details.
From the SS 396 badging to the fresh chrome on the bumpers and the laser-straight panels, it’s almost impossible to find something wrong from a visual standpoint. Even the vinyl on the roof is as tight as it gets…
Decidedly retro and timelessly cool, the Nova flaunts leather-trimmed front seats with power adjustments from a 2006 Pontiac GTO. The stainless-trimmed dashboard integrates Bluetooth-capable audio and Vintage Air climate control. Lower down, you’ll spot a Chevrolet Performance ball for the Hurst shifter and a custom-made console with power window switches.
The wood-rimmed steering wheel and custom-upholstered trunk sum up this amazingly tasteful car, which costs as much as three loaded Ford Bronco First Edition models. More specifically, the peeps at RK Motor Charlotte in North Carolina have listed this one-off car for a staggering $179,900.