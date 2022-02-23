1963 Chevrolet Corvette Parked for a Decade Flexes a Chevy Nova SS Surprise Under the Hood

Corvettes are among the most popular projects these days, and it’s not hard to figure out why. However, finding a model that doesn’t require a ton of work isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds, especially because most Vettes come with an insane amount of rust after sitting for decades.
The 1963 convertible that we have here has another shortcoming: it’s no longer an all-original Corvette, though the change that happened under the hood isn’t necessarily bad news.
First of all, the basics.
It’s not that hard to tell the car requires a full restoration, as its condition requires both metalwork and new paint. The Corvette was parked 10 years ago, eBay seller dawson4495 claims, as the previous owner didn’t want to fix a coolant leak.
Coming with both a hard top and a soft top, the Corvette still sports an all-original interior.
But the most surprising change happened under the hood.
This 1963 Corvette was born with a 327 (5.3-liter) engine under the hood, but that unit is long gone. In charge of putting the wheels in motion right now is a new 350 (5.7-liter) small-block engine from a 1972 Chevrolet Nova SS.
It’s hard to tell if the engine still starts or not, as the seller says they didn’t try to do it. In other words, the car needs to be towed, and we’d also recommend a full inspection to be able to determine the car’s condition more accurately.
This 1963 Corvette is getting a lot of love on eBay, as the auction has received close to 30 bids in just a couple of days online. The top offer at the time of writing is $31,000, but the reserve is still yet to be triggered. There are no specifics on the reserve value, but the bidding will almost certainly go higher as we approach the end of the auction.
