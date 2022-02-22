1964 Chevrolet Corvette Sitting Indoors Since 1981 Isn’t Telling the Full Engine Story

Chevrolet built a little over 22,200 Corvettes for the model year 1964, and the convertible accounted for over 60 percent of the entire production with close to 14,000 units.
The coupe body style, on the other hand, ended up being used on approximately 8,300 Vettes.
All 1964 Corvettes were fitted with 327 (5.3-liter) engines, and the standard configuration developed 250 horsepower (the base model was paired with a three-speed manual transmission and came with a sticker price of $4,250 when ordered as a coupe).
However, Chevrolet also offered several optional engines, including the L75 with 300 horsepower, the L76 with 365 horsepower, and the fuel-injected L84 with 375 horsepower. This top-of-the-line version was available as a $538 option, so it’s pretty clear not a lot of them ended up seeing the daylight.
The Corvette that we have here is a coupe born with an engine whose full story remains an enigma. While it’s fairly clear it's a 327, this unit comes without any specifics, as the seller says it looks original and nothing more. It’s hard to tell from the pictures what version it is, and at the same time, we also have no clue if it’s starting or not.
On the other hand, nobody should be too surprised if it doesn’t. The car was parked indoors no less than 41 years ago, so we should expect the typical problems, including some metal issues that would have to be fixed by the new owner.
eBay seller arminhott87 says the Corvette is very complete, and it was originally painted in red. The frame is solid, but to better determine the condition of the car, you should just pay a visit to the owner in Miami and inspect everything thoroughly.
Sold at no reserve, this Corvette has obviously caught the attention of plenty of people quite fast. There are over 30 bids, and the top offer already exceeds $17,000. The auction is set to come to an end in about 6 days, so there’s no doubt the price will go higher and higher as the car gets more exposure.
