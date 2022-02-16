1968 Chevy Camaro Survives Years in Storage, Surprising Corvette Muscle Under the Hood

Six-cylinder 1968 Camaros were cool but not as cool as a V8-powered sibling. This is what the owner of this Camaro was probably thinking as well, as they ended up swapping the engine with something quite unexpected. But let’s take everything one at a time and see what makes this Camaro really special.
First and foremost, despite what you may be tempted to believe after checking out the photos in the gallery, this isn’t an SS. It looks like one, but it’s just a tribute, as the Camaro was born with the standard package.
While it still sports most of its original appearance and an untouched interior, the magic clearly happens under the hood.
In charge of putting the wheels in motion is now a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 from a Corvette. The engine is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, and due to so many other mechanical upgrades, it’s hard to tell if the original output of 210 horsepower has been maintained or not.
The good news is the engine starts and runs properly, so if you want to take this Chevrolet Camaro for a spin, you can totally do this.
Listed for sale by eBay user americanclassicsllc, this Camaro looks pretty good, but it goes without saying it still requires occasional metalwork here and there. The floors, for example, must be replaced, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car has spent many years on the side of the road.
If anything, this Camaro is nothing but a project car, but given the engine swap and the overall good condition, it should be quite an easy resto.
On the other hand, a Camaro in such a solid shape isn’t exactly affordable, and this 1968 model makes no exception. You’ll have to pay no less than $22,500 to be able to drive it home, but on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled just in case somebody has another deal in mind.
