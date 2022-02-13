Rare 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Sells at No Reserve, Genuine California Legend

The total production of the 1972 Corvette included a little over 27,000 units, and just as expected, the coupe was the version that accounted for the lion’s share.
Nearly 20,500 Vettes came with this body style, while the convertible got to see the daylight on approximately 6,500 cars back in 1972.
One of them is right here in front of your eyes, and while its condition isn’t a perfect 10, it looks to be a project that many people would be willing to spend big bucks for.
eBay seller braev7 claims this is a very rare car because it comes with both hard and soft tops, explaining it’s one of just 1,500 units ever produced. The numbers, however, don’t look right, as Chevrolet produced close to 2,650 1972 convertible Corvettes equipped with the auxiliary hardtop option (RPO C07).
However, this doesn’t mean this Vette isn’t rare. It is, and this is probably the reason so many people want to buy it in the first place. The auction is currently underway, and the price is increasing with every page refresh, so there’s a chance the car will end up selling for a small fortune.
Restoring the Corvette, however, will require additional investments, though, on the other hand, it’s pretty clear this isn’t a rust bucket. So while it’s indeed a project car, it shouldn’t be a nightmare to restore, and when the process is over, the Vette should end up being worth more than you’d imagine.
As said, the bidding is already going at full speed, and with three days left until the listing expires, the top offer is already getting close to $18,000.
Worth knowing, however, is this is a no-reserve auction, so the user who sends the top bid will be the one getting their hands on the car. Given it was born and raised in California, this is also the place where any interested customer needs to go in order to see the Corvette in the flesh.
