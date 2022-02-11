This Unrestored 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Perfect 10 With Just a Little Secret

Chevrolet built just a little over 27,000 Corvettes for the model year 1972, and unsurprisingly, the coupe obviously accounted for the biggest part.
Close to 20,500 units ended up using this body style, while the convertible got to see the daylight on about 6,500 Corvettes.
The LS5 engine rated at 270 horsepower was installed on approximately 4,000 cars for this model year, while the LT1 made its way to just 1,700 units. The ZR1, also known as the special-purpose LT1, was the rarest thing on the 1972 Corvette, as only 20 cars were born with this engine under the hood.
The Vette we have here comes with a regular LT1, but on the other hand, it flexes everything in nearly flawless condition.
As you can easily tell with a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, this Chevrolet Corvette has always been babied by pretty much everybody that had the chance of owning it. The car comes with the full owner history, but more importantly, it features the entire documentation since it rolled off the assembly lines.
And best of all, it’s still unrestored. That’s right, this Corvette has never been molested in any way, though on the other hand, there’s one little thing that you need to know.
The paint on the body isn’t the original one, but what eBay seller kabatznick123 describes as a “high-end repaint.” This is the reason it looks so good in the first place, but as always, you should also inspect everything in person as well.
Born as a high-optioned Corvette, the car still comes with power steering, power brakes, air conditioning, and the factory stereo radio.
Given all of the above, this unmolested Corvette obviously can’t be cheap, as the owner expects to get no less than $68,000 for the car.
