Oldest C3, a 1968 Chevy Corvette 327 L79, Remains Up for Grabs Just a Little While

Over the years, it has been common knowledge the fact that popular models attract a niche cult following towards their earliest production series. And that is valid for both vintage and new models.
We dropped jaws while stunningly witnessing the new auction record set by the first 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06. The lead retail example was gladly donated by GM for charity. And it quickly raised a huge amount of cash ($3.6 million) for Operation Homefront at a Barret-Jackson auction.
Older units of “America’s sports car” might not reach the same astounding levels, but they are worthy of another look, nonetheless. Especially when they come up for grabs at an online auction with a quick timer before they disappear once again in a collector’s air-conditioned garage or storage facility.
Now, the oldest known C3 Corvette, a 1968 example with VIN #00002, is still up for bidding on the ACC Auctions portal allcollectorscars.com. Better hurry up, though, since the auction is going to run its natural course in mere hours from now (on February 11th, at 3:20 PM EST). Until then, let us swift through the huge bundle of highlights.
This documented award winner (NCRS, Bloomington, etc.) is already restored and comes in Corvette Bronze over a matching Dark Orange vinyl interior. Just a little over 40k miles (over 64,000 km) are on the odometer, and they are all original – rather than of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety. Nicely chosen in a quirky color scheme, with low mileage, and a high-level body off restoration process under its belt.
Well, there is even more. Below the hood level resides an original, numbers-matching drivetrain consisting of the popular 327ci L79 option. The V8 engine churned out 350 horsepower when it left the factory premises more than half a century ago. It still sends power to the rear wheels through a Muncie M21 four-speed transmission, and the driver also gets neat creature comforts like powered steering/brakes.
Last, but certainly not least, comes pricing. This ACC auction is under reserve, and less than six hours before the online bidding ends, the highest offer has reached exactly $90k. A veritable bargain...
