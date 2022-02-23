Rare 1980 Chevy Corvette C3 “Duntov Turbo” Can Be Yours, But There's a Catch

No matter how GM and Chevy engineers play the naturally aspirated card, there will always be Corvette enthusiasts that only think about forced induction from the moment they get their hands on one. Is that so bad?
Consider this. Even after the “Father of the Corvette” retired from General Motors back in 1975, that did not mean Zora Arkus-Duntov was finished playing with the iconic “America’s sports car.” The model series he loved so much was an atmospheric wonder... but according to some, it was not his fault.
Instead, the legendary engineer had been pushing for technologically-advanced ideas such as switching to a mid-engine configuration or getting the GM engines some additional turbocharged oomph. While the dream of seeing the Corvette take on mid-engine sports cars and exotic supercars never materialized during his lifetime, it is a different story with the forced induction woes.
His quest for a turbo Corvette finally came through. With help from American Custom Industries as they created what is now called the “Duntov Turbo.” The trick came up his sleeve in 1980 via the Ohio-based ACI, which used models powered by the L82 350 cubic-inch V8. For some reason or the other, the 5.7-liter engines were also paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.
The official rating for the factory mill was 230 horsepower. However, once a Martin turbocharger was also added, who knows how many ponies lived under the hood. Well, maybe the next owner of this white 1980 Chevy Corvette “Duntov Turbo” might answer the call of finding out via a quick dyno session.
But there is a catch. The example seen here is up for grabs from the online auction portal HandH. And it is not located in the United States anymore. Not since 2014 when it was imported to the United Kingdom. As such, getting it will include a visit to UK’s Imperial War Museum in Duxford, on Wednesday, March 16th for direct bidding on the unit.
According to estimates, it could fetch anywhere between £20,000 and £24,000 ($27k to over $32k at the current exchange rates). But then one also has to add the 12.5% buyer’s premium, 20% VAT, and all the re-import-related duties.
