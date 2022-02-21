1970 Nova SS Is a Barn Find With the Full Package, All-Original and Matching Numbers

While the Nova wasn’t exactly Chevrolet’s biggest star during the ‘70s, the SS model came with that adrenaline boost that many people were still in love with.
As a result, the Nova SS continues to have its very own fanbase, not only in the States but elsewhere too. And when the car in question is a barn find that’s about to be getting a second chance, the excitement is going through the roof.
This is the case of the 1970 SS that we have here. eBay seller germakrgeor claims the car has been sitting for years, but at first glance, this hasn’t produced any particular challenges to the Nova.
Sure, it doesn’t come in its best shape and some metalwork would still be required, but on the other hand, it looks to be solid enough to deserve a full restoration.
Still all-original, this Nova was born with a 350 (5.7-liter) 4-barrel engine. The same matching-numbers unit continues to be in the car, and while it’s still running, some fixes are allegedly required.
The gas tank is no longer available, and we’re being told this is one of the few parts currently missing on this Nova.
So at the end of the day, what we have here is a matching-numbers, all-original, and very complete 1970 Chevrolet Nova SS that still flexes the original paint and interior, along with rare options such as the gauge package, the console, and the bucket seats.
While the restoration project clearly isn’t a job for the Average Joe, the car certainly deserves to be on the road. And as it turns out, several people think the same, as the bidding has already started, with the top offer currently at over $5,200.
The auction, however, comes with a reserve in place, and at the time of writing, it’s yet to be unlocked. The bidding is set to come to an end in approximately 6 days.
