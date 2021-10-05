1972 Chevrolet Nova SS Is Back from the Dead with a Mysterious Engine Swap

5 Van Halen's Old Chevy Nova Looks Like Runnin' With the Devil

The 1972 Chevrolet Nova was the last model year in the third-generation series, so naturally, it didn’t bring too many improvements for the car, aside from minor trim changes here and there. 25 photos



And of course, the SS version accounted for a bigger share, as it was installed on over 12,000 coupes that got to see the daylight that year. But at the same time, close to 140,000 Novas came with a six-cylinder under the hood.



This isn’t the case of the SS that we have here, though, on the other hand, many people might still consider the engine currently in charge of putting the wheels in motion bad news anyway.



And it’s because it’s no longer the original unit, with eBay seller



As you can figure out yourself by simply browsing the photo gallery, the car's condition isn’t the best, but on the other hand, it’s not a rust bucket either. The



Bringing it back to a mint condition won’t be easy, that’s for sure, but at the same time, finding someone to do the whole thing is also likely to be quite a challenge. Especially given the asking price, that is, as the seller expects to get at least $6,500 for this Nova SS. The production of the Nova, which now took place in Norwood, Ohio, the same place where Chevrolet was making the Camaro, increased substantially for MY 1972, jumping from close to 195,000 units a year before to no less than 349,000 cars.And of course, the SS version accounted for a bigger share, as it was installed on over 12,000 coupes that got to see the daylight that year. But at the same time, close to 140,000 Novas came with a six-cylinder under the hood.This isn’t the case of the SS that we have here, though, on the other hand, many people might still consider the engine currently in charge of putting the wheels in motion bad news anyway.And it’s because it’s no longer the original unit, with eBay seller nhraoscar299u explaining that the power now comes from a 350 (5.7-liter) paired with a Turbo 350 transmission. No other specifics have been offered, but this obviously makes the Nova more appropriate for a restomod rather than for a restoration to factory specifications.As you can figure out yourself by simply browsing the photo gallery, the car's condition isn’t the best, but on the other hand, it’s not a rust bucket either. The Nova has been sitting for a long time, we’re being told, and despite the holes and the rust on its body, it’s still fairly solid and complete.Bringing it back to a mint condition won’t be easy, that’s for sure, but at the same time, finding someone to do the whole thing is also likely to be quite a challenge. Especially given the asking price, that is, as the seller expects to get at least $6,500 for this Nova SS.

