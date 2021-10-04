2,000-Horsepower 1969 Chevrolet Nova Is a Hugger Orange Drag Monster, Runs 7s

More on this:

1 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Looks Like a Barn Find, But It's a 7-Second Drag Monster

2 Shocking Old Volvo Wagon Runs the Quarter Mile in 6 Seconds

3 Eagle Talon Is an Unlikely 4-Cylinder Dragster, Runs the Quarter-Mile in 7 Seconds

4 6-Second AMC Javelin Dragster Hits the Wall, Lands on Its Roof at the Strip in Michigan

5 1970 Chevy Nova Drag Races Modern Dodge Challengers, It's Quicker Than You Think