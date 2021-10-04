Remembering the Time When the Hennessey Venom GT Was the Fastest Car You Could Drive

4 2022 Toyota GR Supra U.S. Commercial Is a Tale of Haze and Grocery Shopping

2 This Awesome Toyota GR Supra Is Made Entirely Out of Legos, Drives

Cadillac CTS-V and Toyota GR Supra Battle Over a 1/4 Mile, Loser Should Have Known Better

What makes this race between a third-generation Cadillac CTS-V and the Toyota GR Supra so interesting is that they represent choices that will often leave people feeling conflicted. One is a super sports sedan and the other a sports car. 6 photos



Still, it all comes down to choice, as Neo eloquently put it in the original Matrix trilogy.



So, if you’d choose to go for a GR Supra as your daily driver, you’ll be happy to know that back in 2020, it received upgrades in horsepower for the 2021 model year. The one you want is the



Speaking of which, we suspect this particular CTS-V is probably tuned to some extent, because it covered the quarter mile way faster than its factory-standard time. We also suspect that it wouldn’t have needed extra power to dispatch that Supra, especially since its



We’re sorry to say, this race was over before it even started.



Buyers will often give up on owning the 2-door model in exchange for something equally fast (if not faster), but a great deal more practical – this can mean not just sedans but also fast wagons and of course, fast crossovers and large SUVs. Granted, in this case if you can afford the modern-day equivalent of the old CTS-V, which would be the CT5-V Blackwing, then odds are you’re torn between the latter and something considerably more powerful and expensive than the GR Supra.Still, it all comes down to choice, as Neo eloquently put it in the original Matrix trilogy.So, if you’d choose to go for a GR Supra as your daily driver, you’ll be happy to know that back in 2020, it received upgrades in horsepower for the 2021 model year. The one you want is the 3.0-liter turbo version , which is now good for 382 hp (387 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, instead of 335 hp (340 ps) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm). You can also buy a 2.0-liter turbocharged model, but that’s not going to trouble a super sports sedan in a straight line.Speaking of which, we suspect this particular CTS-V is probably tuned to some extent, because it covered the quarter mile way faster than its factory-standard time. We also suspect that it wouldn’t have needed extra power to dispatch that Supra, especially since its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine would have already been putting down 640 hp (649 ps) and 630 lb-ft (854 Nm) of torque.We’re sorry to say, this race was over before it even started.