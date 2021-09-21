1970 Chevy Nova Drag Races Modern Dodge Challengers, It's Quicker Than You Think

While not as iconic as the Camaro and the Chevelle, the Chevrolet Nova developed into a highly competitive muscle car in the late 1960s. Available with both the 350- and 396-cubic-inch (5.7- and 6.5-liter) V8s, the Nova came with up to 375 horsepower in SS trim. Quite the powerhouse.
Not surprisingly, the Nova became a popular choice for drag racers. And it wasn't just for the powerful V8 engines. The Nova was also around 400 pounds (181 kg) lighter than both the Camaro and the Chevelle. Bill "Grumpy" Jenkins, for instance, had a few successful drag racing seasons driving Novas. But the classic compact is still a common sight at the drag strip more than 50 years later.
The 1970 example you're about to see below is a full-blown Super Stock racer. It looks completely stock on the outside. It still flaunts its original chrome trim and chrome side mirrors, while the fenders haven't been altered. Yet it rides on meaty tires in the rear and skinny wheels at the front axle. The drag-spec wheels and the decals are the only details that give it away as a racing monster.
The hood obviously hides a race-prepped V8 engine. There are no details to run by, but it packs a lot more punch than a standard Nova SS. When fitted with the 375-horsepower mill, the 1970 Nova SS needed a little more than 14 seconds to cover the quarter-mile. This blue-painted coupe gets to the trap in less than 11 seconds, so we're looking at way more than 600 horsepower.
Here shown racing during the Lucas Oil Division 3 event at National Trail Raceway, the Nova bravely takes on a pair of modern Dodge Challengers. And it has what it takes to give them a run for their money.
Powerful enough to launch into a wheelstand as the lights go green, the Nova loses the first race, but it's a close encounter. The old Chevy crosses the line in 10.81 seconds, less than a half-second slower than the Mopar. The Nova proves it can be faster during the second encounter with a Challenger. Despite the fact that it's off to a late start, the Chevy charges down the line in anger and crosses it after 10.52 clicks, scoring the win.
The third race is an all-classic duel, with the Nova going against a second-generation compact. It's a much closer battle that sees the Chevy take a narrow win at 10.53 seconds vs. 10.59 hits. Check it all out in the video below, burnouts and all.
