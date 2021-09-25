Shocking Old Volvo Wagon Runs the Quarter Mile in 6 Seconds

The Volvo 200 Series wasn’t that exciting back in the day, and it’s still nothing to write home about. A very decent grocery-getter, it was built all over the world, came in different body styles, and with an assortment of gasoline and diesel engines.
However, this old Volvo has long overcome its dull status to the point where it can drop jaws, literally. You see, while the stock models weren’t exactly record breakers in terms of speed, this one can get from naught to 60 mph (0-96 kph) faster than you can say its full name.
If you’ve paid attention to our news feed, then you know that we already covered it a few days ago, sharing two videos from the Hot Rod Drag Week 2021 in the process. The sleeper dragster couldn’t break into the 6-second barrier, but it did not long after, as another clip that shows it in action at the strip proves. At the end of the run, it posted 6.93 seconds, with a 203.3 mph (327.2 kph) exit speed.
Unless they’re familiar with these sorts of crazy rides, some may not be able to fully digest the result. Thus, we will tell them that the Tesla Model S Plaid, which needs less than 2 seconds to hit the 60 mph mark from a standstill, completed the quarter-mile in 9.08 seconds, at 154.10 mph (248 kph).
The electric super sedan became the fastest production car down the quarter-mile, but its record was soon eclipsed by something even more spectacular: the Rimac Nevera. The Croatian zero-emission hypercar, with its 1,914 hp and 1,741 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque produced by the four electric motors, rocketing it to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds, completed the run in 8.58 seconds, which makes it the new 1/4-mile record holder for production cars.
