Rimac Nevera Owner Hits the Brakes Mid-Race, Still Humiliates Ferrari F12tdf

A Ferrari F12tdf got a massive whooping from a Rimac Nevera at the Supercars Owners Circle 2021 in Zagreb, Croatia. The ICE-powered supercar dared take on what is now the fastest-accelerating production car, with disastrous self-esteem consequences.
You might say that the F12tdf owner had it coming for daring to take on the Croatian hypercar, and that this is an apples to oranges race. However, the driver of the latter did apply the brakes mid-race, in the cheers of the crowd, yet that wasn’t enough for the Ferrari to catch up with it.
To better understand the science behind the fabulous Nevera, we will remind you that it packs no less than four electric motors, for a dizzying 1,914 hp and 1,741 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque. Tipping the scales at 4,740 lbs (2,150 kg), it can hit the 60 mph (96 kph) mark in a claimed 1.85 seconds, and it holds on to the quarter-mile record for production cars, by completing the run in 8.58 seconds.
A more track-focused version of the F12berlinetta, which was produced from 2012 to 2017 and was eventually replaced by the 812 Superfast, the F12tdf is very fast, by ICE standards. The growling naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine develops 769 HP at 8,500 rpm and 520 lb-ft (705 Nm) of torque at 6,250 rpm, and can be revved up to 8,900 rpm.
Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and rear-wheel drive, the power unit rockets the F12tdf to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and to 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.9 seconds. Top speed is rated at in excess of 217 mph (350 kph), and from 62 mph, it can come to a full stop in just 100 feet (30.5 meters).
Now, the F12tdf may have been humiliated by the Nevera, though we’d still take it over any electric machine, no matter how powerful it is. But which one would you choose?
