BMW E30 Dragster Is Ready for Takeoff – Houston, We Have a Problem!

The driver of this old BMW 3 Series came close to ruining his prized jewel at a drag racing event held in Romania. The car-turned-dragster pulled a massive wheelie and came dangerously close to landing on its roof.
Looking to prove its mettle against a 4 Series Coupe, the E30 lined up at the start line next to it, looking mad with that gigantic intercooler, no front bumper, and lots of other mods. The crazy amount of work has given it around 1,000 horsepower, or so it appears, turning it into an absolute monster.
Nevertheless, nothing can prepare you for what happened next. As a matter of fact, the driver was probably just as surprised as we were when we first watched the clip, as when the lights turned green and he stepped on the gas, the car pulled a massive wheelie.
At one point, you can see that no wheel touched the ground, as the only thing that remained in contact with it was the back end. Fortunately, the gods smiled upon the owner, either that, pure luck or knowledge, or a combination of everything, as mere milliseconds before flipping over and landing on its roof, the insane machine felt the comfort of tarmac under its tires again.
The landing part, however, was anything but smooth. The car hit the ground with immense force and bounced back up again, before the suspension finally did its thing. You can see small pieces of it on the runway, so it is going to need some more work before it will return to the strip.
We’d recommend taking a smaller dose of the brave pill to the owner next time, and perhaps more modding in order to placate the Bimmer, as the whole build looks like it’s out for blood, literally.
