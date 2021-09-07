Van Halen's Old Chevy Nova Looks Like Runnin' With the Devil

Having a project car can be, at first, a curse and a blessing at the same time. Some people say that work on a project car never ends, but that may not be true. If you've got a solid plan from the get-go, and the finances to back it up, then you're all set. And I've found the perfect project car if you just want the glory with no sweat.
If you haven't been living under a rock for the past 12 months, you probably know that Eddie Van Halen passed away in October of last year. He left behind a solid collection of hits, the likes of which will still be praised over the next few decades. But did you know that he used to own a few very interesting cars as well? He used to drive a 1970 Lamborghini Miura, a 2000 Ferrari 550, and a 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS to name just a few.
While he did a few changes to the Lamborghini, he went all-in with his 1970 Chevrolet Nova. This car was built by Bones Fab in California, and it ended up in his possession a short while after. The car was repainted metallic orange, and while it does have some minor imperfections, it still looks fairly impressive. This restomod is running on KWC forged wheels, 18" in the front and 19" in the back.
One look at the rear tires will have you understand that this is a serious machine. If you'll decode the car's VIN it's easy to see that it came with a V8 from the factory. But that was since replaced with a massive 454 cubic inches (7.4-liters) LSX unit.
That means you should have about 650 horsepower at your disposal, which is more than enough for everyday use. The auction will be coming to an end in four days' time. Right now, the highest bid stands at $60,000. What's the first Van Halen song you'd listen to if you'd get to ride in it?
