Modern Chevy Nova Digitally Imagined With SVE Yenko Styling Traits

Introduced in 1961 for the 1962 model year, the Chevy II was the right car at the right time for General Motors. Better known as the Nova, the X-body icon followed the same recipe until 1979, when GM pulled the plug in favor of the Citation. Later on, the compact car was revived in the guise of a rebadged Toyota Corolla assembled locally at the NUMMI plant in Fremont, California, where Tesla makes electric vehicles nowadays.

