565-HP RS 3 Drag Races 715-HP Aventador, Doesn't Go Well

Owning a supercar must be awesome. But you should always remember that there are plenty of cars out there that could be faster, even though they cost less. They're not going to be visually as impressive. But I imagine it can be frustrating to lose against a sedan that only costs a fraction of what you paid.
Remember when Audi first introduced the TT-RS, circa 2009? Well, people quickly realized that with some upgrades, that could be faster than a standard Audi R8. It didn't take long for Audi to bring forth the RS 3. And that featured the same highly-tuneable, turbocharged 2.5-liter engine. Back in 2011 the RS 3 could go from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds. Fast forward a few years, the new RS 3 only needs 4.1 seconds to achieve that performance.
But I feel that anyone who is going to buy an Audi RS 3 will at least consider a few upgrades. I guess that going up to 500 horsepower is relatively easy, but will that be enough to compete against supercars? Today's drag race is going to provide that answer. A 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 is going to compete against a 2017 Audi RS 3. You might recognize the Lamborghini, as it used to belong to TJ Hunt.
The spec sheets for these cars may help predict the outcome. The Lamborghini's naturally aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 will churn out 715 horsepower. The Audi has been upgraded up to 565 horsepower. That means it's still running a stock engine and what you could call a mild-tune. Both cars are AWD, but we should consider the fact that the RS 3 is some 500 lbs (226 kg) lighter than its opponent.
Audi products here, but I feel that the supercar is going to come out on top either way. Pre-race predictions by the people spectating are pointing in the same direction. For the first run, the winner will be settled after 1,000 ft (304 meters). The Audi is off to a solid start, as it takes the lead from the get-go. By the time the Aventador gets up to third gear, it starts catching up. One gear later it's in the lead, and it wins the first run.
For the second run, they try to give the RS 3 some weight reduction by taking some things out of the car. But this time the Aventador's launch is on spot, and it manages to maintain control of the race across the finish line. The gap is even bigger than it was on the first run. With that in mind, they go for a third attempt. In an attempt to even out the odds, the Aventador will take on a passenger as ballast, and it will start from further back.
Its launch is far from perfect, and the Audi finally manages to win a run, albeit just barely. I guess the moral of the story is that you shouldn't be upset if you can't afford a supercar just yet. You just need to find the perfect base car project and work your way up from there.
