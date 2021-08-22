1966 Chevy Nova Is Classic American Car at Its Finest, How Much Is It Worth to You?

Our latest stories involving the Chevy Nova include examples that need a lot of TLC, renderings, and the occasional drag race. However, this is a car that you can actually buy today, if you have over $100k lying around, that is, and a soft spot for such builds.
Made in 1966 and listed for $109,900, or a little bit more than the base Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe in the States, this Chevrolet Nova has been brought back to its initial shine, with a modern twist and a powerful engine under that new hood
Finished in blue over a white and blue leather interior, it still rocks the period-correct bumpers, with a chrome look, and original five-spoke 17-inch alloys. The car presents itself in the freshest of fresh conditions, with great bodywork, bespoke exterior badging, and blacked out grille.
The illuminated headliner, twin cup holders, chrome steering wheel, Alpine audio, VintageAir air conditioning vents and controls, and other stuff contribute to its enhanced appeal.
Now, you’re probably wondering what lies under the hood, and the answer is a brand-new LSX long-block V8, with 5.7 liters in displacement, sourced from GM Performance Parts from 2004 GTOs, hooked up to a Tremec five-speed transmission. The engine compartment hosts an aluminum radiator and timing control unit too.
The reinforced chassis is clean and rust-free, and other components include the side exhaust pipes, ventilated brake discs, drilled at the front, custom suspension geometry, and rack-and-pinion steering.
Since it was rebuilt, it has covered only 507 miles (816 km), so it’s ready to hit the road. It can definitely put a big smile on the driver’s face, and to get it, you will have to check out the ad on GarageKeptMotors.
Besides a very generous image gallery, the vendor has also released a short video of the car that can be viewed below.
