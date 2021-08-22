5 Modded 1969 Chevy Nova Murders Everything at the Drag Strip With 7.43-Second Run

4 Babied 1966 Chevrolet Nova Sees Daylight After 25 Years, Is Quite a Time Capsule

2 800HP Chevy Nova Ten Feet Drag Race Takes Over a Minute, Still Is Entertaining

1 Burnt and Abandoned 1973 Chevy Nova Gets Saved, Takes First Drive in 30 Years

More on this:

1966 Chevy Nova Is Classic American Car at Its Finest, How Much Is It Worth to You?

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.