Babied 1966 Chevrolet Nova Sees Daylight After 25 Years, Is Quite a Time Capsule

The engine lineup included a little something for everybody, starting with a 153ci (2.5-liter) l4 engine and then continuing with two straight-six units—a 194ci (3.18-liter) and 230ci (3.8-liter), with a third one added for model year 1967 in the form of a 250ci (4.1-liter) unit.The Nova could also be ordered with a choice of two V8 engines, namely the 283ci (4.7-liter) and the 327ci (5.4-liter), paired with either a manual or a 2-speed Powerglide.The 1966 Nova that we have here comes with the 283 under the hood, but more importantly, it’s a model that’s always been babied and still comes with the full history since new.Seller coopestaud0 says in the eBay listing that the car was purchased by a woman who always babied it and performed the maintenance at a local auto shop, with most receipts still available. The auto shop owner claims they have taken care of the car for over 25 years before the Nova ended up in a garage where it was stored for 25 more years.The car has already received a series of fixes at the same auto shop, and it's worth knowing that part of the body has already been repainted during the ‘70s. Still, everything is still in a pretty good shape, with only a few spots here and there that would require more fixes.Needless to say, the Nova still runs and drives properly, so in theory, it’s ready to become a daily driver if that’s what you are interested in. The odometer indicates 71,256 miles (115,000 km), and of course, it’s believed they’re all original.The 1966 Nova is currently listed for auction on eBay, though the starting price is without a doubt quite ambitious. The owner expects to get at least $30,000 for this car, with a reserve also enabled.