Blown and Slammed Big Block Chevy Nova Unfortunately Won't Amaze the Real World

The Chevrolet Nova series has a rather quirky reputation among the Spanish-language automotive community, especially because its name translates into the opposite of something that can go (at all, not just fast). But that hasn’t deterred Emmanuel Brito, the digital artist going by the nickname "personalizatuauto" on social media, from delivering a virtual take on the classic.
We think that just about everyone with a connection to the Chevy Nova family knows very well about the jokes made about its name. That said, no one will probably dare bring that aspect into discussion after taking a look at this build.
Somehow, the pixel master manages to deliver the impression of brute force and speed even in a tame posture, as the car is literally not going anywhere because it’s parked in a garage. It could be that we’re dealing with an experienced artist, one that not only enlightens us with projects that will never materialize in the real world but also likes to have a cool mix of renders that will soon turn from CGI into reality.
Besides, it’s also not the first time he attempts to bring back the third-generation Nova to life. Granted, this time around, the modifications are more restrained, and they look almost easy to put into practice, given the classic shell, enough money, and time. Unfortunately, that’s just wishful thinking on our behalf because this time around, there’s no hint of actual real-world customization.
Which is a shame, frankly. As far as we’re concerned, one can never have enough big block monsters running around. This Chevy Nova clearly qualifies for the trendy blown and slammed category, and we’d be very surprised if someone hasn’t thought about such a build already, naturally sporting a BBC engine protruding through the hood, just like it’s (probably) the case here.
Aside from the huge motor setup protruding up front, the rest of the specs are quite traditional for a 21st-century restomod. As such, we can see a set of chunky tires and wheels fitted underneath the fender flares, a cool double-exhaust setup sticking in the back, as well as a bagged suspension that brings the Nova as close as possible to the tarmac.
Somehow, the pixel master manages to deliver the impression of brute force and speed even in a tame posture, as the car is literally not going anywhere because it’s parked in a garage. It could be that we’re dealing with an experienced artist, one that not only enlightens us with projects that will never materialize in the real world but also likes to have a cool mix of renders that will soon turn from CGI into reality.
Besides, it’s also not the first time he attempts to bring back the third-generation Nova to life. Granted, this time around, the modifications are more restrained, and they look almost easy to put into practice, given the classic shell, enough money, and time. Unfortunately, that’s just wishful thinking on our behalf because this time around, there’s no hint of actual real-world customization.
Which is a shame, frankly. As far as we’re concerned, one can never have enough big block monsters running around. This Chevy Nova clearly qualifies for the trendy blown and slammed category, and we’d be very surprised if someone hasn’t thought about such a build already, naturally sporting a BBC engine protruding through the hood, just like it’s (probably) the case here.
Aside from the huge motor setup protruding up front, the rest of the specs are quite traditional for a 21st-century restomod. As such, we can see a set of chunky tires and wheels fitted underneath the fender flares, a cool double-exhaust setup sticking in the back, as well as a bagged suspension that brings the Nova as close as possible to the tarmac.