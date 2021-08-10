Cobalt-Blue Chevy Malibu With Brushed 24s Is Not Just for Show, LSX Also Says Go

Named after the namesake coastal community in California, a big part of Chevy Malibu’s fame is thoroughly owed to the auto enthusiasts' community love for the G-body iteration from 1982 and 1983. So, here’s a perfect example from the era.
A direct nod to Malibu, California’s crystal-clear waters. Check. Enough fit and finish to mesmerize the audience at any car show. Double-check. The necessary grunt to make sure the G-body stands out in any quarter-mile crowd. Triple check. And a personal check: the hi-riser stance that’s just right for a decidedly clean look.
The WhipAddict channel on YouTube thoroughly focuses on the heavily customized automobile community of hi-risers - don’t call them donks unless you’re dealing with an Impala, and not all of them fit the bill of rights. So, it’s only natural to see a lot of... spectacular rides.
As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but one can easily admit that while most of them easily stand out in any crowd... some do it for the better, and others for the (much) worse. No matter, because now and then a build arises (pun intended) that will make even the ardent detractors understand the allure of these boxy, often exaggerated projects.
For me, this 1982-1983 Chevy Malibu G-body is certainly one of them. It comes dressed up in a mesmerizing and “wet” Kandy Cobalt Blue paintjob to fit the Cali influence, and rides on 24-inch brushed wheels. The interior is fully customized and delivers a subtle contrast with its Peanut Butter-stitched atmosphere.
Naturally, the devil is in the details, and this one’s a real treat. For starters, the 24s not only have a brushed face but also color-match the exterior paintjob with painted backs. In turn, the wheels get matched themselves in the cockpit via the steering wheel. And the racing seat belts along with the LSX badge on the rear hint this project is not just for show.
Instead, the Malibu’s builder, Marvin Smith from Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Marv's Power Auto Restoration has the project car enjoy an active life one-quarter of a mile at a time. And there’s proof embedded below that while not everything is exactly peachy... they’re ET-getting there.
The WhipAddict channel on YouTube thoroughly focuses on the heavily customized automobile community of hi-risers - don’t call them donks unless you’re dealing with an Impala, and not all of them fit the bill of rights. So, it’s only natural to see a lot of... spectacular rides.
As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but one can easily admit that while most of them easily stand out in any crowd... some do it for the better, and others for the (much) worse. No matter, because now and then a build arises (pun intended) that will make even the ardent detractors understand the allure of these boxy, often exaggerated projects.
For me, this 1982-1983 Chevy Malibu G-body is certainly one of them. It comes dressed up in a mesmerizing and “wet” Kandy Cobalt Blue paintjob to fit the Cali influence, and rides on 24-inch brushed wheels. The interior is fully customized and delivers a subtle contrast with its Peanut Butter-stitched atmosphere.
Naturally, the devil is in the details, and this one’s a real treat. For starters, the 24s not only have a brushed face but also color-match the exterior paintjob with painted backs. In turn, the wheels get matched themselves in the cockpit via the steering wheel. And the racing seat belts along with the LSX badge on the rear hint this project is not just for show.
Instead, the Malibu’s builder, Marvin Smith from Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Marv's Power Auto Restoration has the project car enjoy an active life one-quarter of a mile at a time. And there’s proof embedded below that while not everything is exactly peachy... they’re ET-getting there.