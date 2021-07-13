1968 Chevy Chevelle "Donk" Has 22-inch Wheels, Nitrous-Fed LS Keeps It Motivated

1968 was a pivotal year for the Chevrolet Chevelle, with this marking the introduction of the second-generation model, which is arguably the one enthusiasts love the most. Naturally, MY68 examples serve as the starting point for plenty of restomod builds and the one gracing our screens right now seems to steer clear of the usual muscle-only approach, sporting a set of super-sized wheels.
While we're dealing with a Chevy, this obviously isn't a 1971-1976 Caprice or Impala, which are normally labeled as donks when riding on the kind of wheels seen here, which explains the quotes we dropped in the title.
To be more precise, we're looking at 22-inch units supplied by Rucci Forged. These are multi-piece wheels featuring super-sized lips that come with a chrome finish, which is special enough to draw attention on its own.
Note that while the Golden Bowtie machine does feature slotted and drilled brake rotors, those wheels dwarf the discs. And, as you'll see below, this is the kind of project that needs its stopping power.
Other than that, the exterior of the muscle car appears to have been left in factory condition, but the classic lines are now covered in a stunning shade of grey, while the hood sports a pair of generous black stripes.
There's no need to worry about the firepower, though, as this Chevelle has what it takes to fill in those big shoes. Pop the hood and you'll find an LS V8, which sports goodies such as a Holley intake and Nitrous Express hardware that can bring some extra firepower when the situation demands it—who knows? Perhaps that cash lying around the custom interior is part of some racing-destined "fund" the machine may pack.
On a more serious note, the cabin accommodates a steering wheel coming from the specialist who built the wheels, while sporting a custom black leather finish whose pattern, which is found on the seats, as well as on the door cards, will grab one's attention.
And you can get a taste of this Chevelle's custom aroma in the brief video below (lens tip to YouTuber WhipAddict).
To be more precise, we're looking at 22-inch units supplied by Rucci Forged. These are multi-piece wheels featuring super-sized lips that come with a chrome finish, which is special enough to draw attention on its own.
Note that while the Golden Bowtie machine does feature slotted and drilled brake rotors, those wheels dwarf the discs. And, as you'll see below, this is the kind of project that needs its stopping power.
Other than that, the exterior of the muscle car appears to have been left in factory condition, but the classic lines are now covered in a stunning shade of grey, while the hood sports a pair of generous black stripes.
There's no need to worry about the firepower, though, as this Chevelle has what it takes to fill in those big shoes. Pop the hood and you'll find an LS V8, which sports goodies such as a Holley intake and Nitrous Express hardware that can bring some extra firepower when the situation demands it—who knows? Perhaps that cash lying around the custom interior is part of some racing-destined "fund" the machine may pack.
On a more serious note, the cabin accommodates a steering wheel coming from the specialist who built the wheels, while sporting a custom black leather finish whose pattern, which is found on the seats, as well as on the door cards, will grab one's attention.
And you can get a taste of this Chevelle's custom aroma in the brief video below (lens tip to YouTuber WhipAddict).