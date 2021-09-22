Slammed, Murdered-Out Chevy Nova SS Has Just a Hint of Red and Bit More Purple

Chevrolet’s Chevy II/Nova was rather small by muscle car standards, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t become a darling of the customization arena. And, that way, it can easily make fun of the urban legends going around its name.
Chevrolet manufactured the series across no less than five generations, from 1962 to the 1988 model years (with a small hiatus between the 1980 and 1984MY). That gave the nameplate ample time to establish its cult following, as well as have critics weave around a popular – but false – myth.
It all had to do with the name’s Spanish pronunciation – as “no va” means “doesn’t go.” But it turns out the Chevy Nova was quite successful in places like Mexico or Central and South America. And, in reality, the word “nova” means the same both in Spanish and English: a star that suddenly becomes extremely bright and only fades away in months or years.
With that said, it’s only natural that some will continue to poke fun at Chevy Nova owners. So, it’s no wonder that many have gone down the customization route to make sure the jokers will be left in a cloud of dust as quickly as possible. Or, perhaps, the appearance will make sure everyone eats their ironic words from the very beginning.
Although it’s just virtual wishful thinking, Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master behind the personalizatuauto account on social media, is taking care of exactly such a menacing case. Unfortunately, we have no idea about what kind of horsepower lurks underneath the all-black appearance. But it probably won’t even matter if the potential real-world owner doesn’t have a 6.2-liter Corvette LS under the hood...
The slammed, murdered-out virtual look might suffice to make sure this classic third-generation Nova SS passes as the coolest vehicle in most crowds. Everything is black on the outside, from the mirror covers to the interior of the huge deep-dish wheels. There’s just a hint of crimson owed to the brake calipers, while the artist seems to have opted for a bit more purple as far as the interior is concerned.
In conclusion, it’s not bad at all. As for our own two cents, we think the Nova would have looked even better with a widebody kit on top of everything...
