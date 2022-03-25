1960 Bel Air Off the Road Since 1975 Proves the Impala Wasn’t Chevy’s Only Superstar

The Impala nameplate was born in 1958 as the top-of-the-range Bel Air, but it took Chevrolet only a year to figure out the best strategy was to offer it as a separate series.
In other words, beginning with 1959, the Impala and the Bel Air were two separate models in Chevy’s lineup, though at the same time, they continued to share most of the parts.
However, it’s not a secret that the Impala quickly turned into the GM brand’s superstar. And Chevrolet eventually became so committed to this nameplate that the Impala grew into a record-setting model whose sales reached impressive records.
In 1965, for instance, the Impala became the first model in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million cars in a single unit. As a result, the Bel Air was more or less a second-class citizen of the Chevy lineup, though this doesn’t necessarily mean it was less cool.
It wasn’t, and this 2-door example that someone has recently posted online is here to prove you this.
The car has been sitting for no less than 47 years, so it goes without saying its current condition isn’t exactly the one you’d expect on a new car. There’s the typical rust, with huge holes on the floor pans and in the trunk. Most likely, these would have to be replaced completely, as patching the gigantic holes might not be worth the effort.
The Bel Air comes without an engine, but as eBay seller nj_carspotter puts it, this isn’t necessarily bad news. With the right upgrade, which can be anything from an original 348 (5.7-liter) to an LS unit, this Bel Air could easily become a head-turner that’s worth more than an Impala.
Except for the front bench seat and the factory steering wheel, everything is still there, so in theory, the car is prepared for a full restoration. The only thing that’s left is a buyer willing to pay $6,500 to take this Bel Air home.
