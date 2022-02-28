$139 Million La Fin Mega-Mansion Has Insane 6-Car Rotating Gallery Inside the Nightclub

La Fin, which means “the end” in French, is designed as the ultimate home for the ultra-rich client, a perfect place to entertain and show off, store collectibles, stay pampered and enjoy only the finest stuff money can buy. Situated in the Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles, it offers panoramic views and maximum privacy, and most importantly, the most insane amenities ever thrown together in a private residence. Those include a rotating gallery for your fanciest cars, which just so happens to be located inside the underground nightclub.
La Fin is a project by real estate developer Dr. Joseph Englanoff, one of the investors in another famous mega-mansion, The One, which guns for the record of the largest private residence in the Los Angeles area. Completed in 2021, it offers almost 40,000 square feet (3,716 square meters) of living space across three floors, with 12 bedrooms, 18+ bathrooms, and the most outrageous amenities imaginable. The styling is to match the “decadent” description, with plenty of natural stone in all colors and combinations, Swarovski crystals and custom furniture, lacquered wood, glass, and golden touches.
The whole purpose of this mega-mansion is, as the listing agents explain in the first video at the bottom of the page, to impress guests and show off. And what better way to do that than by putting your cars on display inside your very own underground nightclub? Talk as much as want about Italian furniture and incredible cascading chandeliers, or even walk-in, temperature-controlled wine cellars, but these are sights that pale in comparison to the rotating car display.
But perhaps the most impressive part is the auto display on both sides of the nightclub area: three lifts on each side behind glass walls allow the owner to show off his most prized collectibles in true style. The listing mentions that the auto display also rotates but, sadly, neither the video below nor the listing offers more details.
Most of the house is decorated in shades of black and plenty of gold, a color combination that is bound to catch the eye, even if doesn’t exactly come across as very original. The master bedroom has its own walk-in, boutique-style wardrobes, a gigantic master bathroom with a single-piece marble tub that had to be built in before the rest of the house and a steam shower that can easily fit over 20 people, and views to die for.
Once you take your eyes off the glitter and shine of the inside of the house, you can be dazzled by the panoramic views. Because the place is located on top of a hill, and most walls are made of glass and can slide open at the touch of a single button, La Fin boasts almost unparalleled views throughout. Of course, there’s also a pool and a hot tub, together with plenty of open spaces, including a spacious roof terrace that also doubles as an outdoor cinema.
La Fin is asking $139 million, which further confirms that it’s quite a decadent place. And no, the asking price doesn’t include cars for those six underground display areas.
