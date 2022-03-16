1956 Chevy Bel Air Nomad “Sleeper” Restomod Is a Lovely and Costly Tri-Five

Diehard automotive aficionados know extremely well the reasons behind the Tri-Five cult following among Chevy enthusiasts. And every separate incarnation had more than one reason to add into the fray.
When talking about GM’s legendary Tri-Five age, one usually refers to the North American Chevrolets of 150, 210, Bel Air, and Nomad series. These remain highly coveted and extremely popular both among collectors and personalization fans, hence the numerous Hot Rod conversions.
However, this 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad station wagon does not necessarily aim for the traditional stand-out in a crowd appeal. Sure, at any general classic car meeting it will certainly become a star attraction. But it may also pass as a subtle Tri-Five interpretation when limited to dedicated events. Yet, there is always a hidden twist. A restomod one, in this case.
Rocking a lovely turquoise-and-white paintjob, alongside a swapped 350ci V8, this restored and enhanced station wagon resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. The classic and modern used car dealership offers this Nomad with two-tone attire on the outside.
Meanwhile, the cockpit has “a handsome custom gray-and-tan” atmosphere, and the 350ci V8 engine we mentioned earlier comes from a 1978 Chevrolet Camaro Z28. And these are just the main highlights. Besides them, there is also a myriad of other enticing details neatly tucked inside the online description.
Such as the Weld Racing eight-hole, 15-inch, dish-style chrome wheels or the below-dash AutoGage instruments monitoring augmentation, among many others. And do not think for a second that we exaggerated the “sleeper” moniker. As such, there is also talk of Edelbrock and racing exhaust goodies when reaching under the hood.
Naturally, there is just one thing left to do. That would be to amuse or cry over the high asking price. Well, did anyone expect a restored and enhanced Tri-Five ‘56 Chevy Bel Air Nomad to sell dirt cheap? Not at all, so no one should be dissatisfied with the $79,900 quotation, right?
