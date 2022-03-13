Solid Icon: 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Was Parked Only 6 Months Ago, Original V8

Restoring a car that’s 65 years old isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do, not only because it’s harder to find the required parts but also due to the very challenging conditions these vehicles typically exhibit.
The 1957 Bel Air we recently spotted on eBay, however, looks like a very solid candidate for the job, especially as the original V8 is still there under the hood.
Seller kimatte explains the car was last on the road 6 months ago, so in theory, it shouldn’t be too hard to get it up and running. However, it’s safer to assume the vehicle isn’t yet road-worthy, so if you think this is the project you’ve been looking for, just make sure you check out everything in person as well.
The original 283 (4.7-liter) is there still in the car, but the car comes with an extra 350 (5.7-liter) in case the project you’re interested in is a restomod. No further information has been provided on this 350, but the seller claims it’s “new.”
As for the condition of the car, the photos pretty much tell the whole story. This Chevrolet Bel Air requires a lot of worth, both inside and outside, and the rust has obviously taken its toll already here and there.
There are already holes in the floors, so be ready for some serious patches, though you also shouldn’t be too surprised if new panels would be required as well.
Originally painted in Matador Red and white, this Bel Air obviously needs a respray too, especially if you want to make it roadworthy.
We don’t know how many big parts are missing and whether the car is at least 50 percent original, but these are the questions you should ask when seeing the car live anyway.
This Bel Air doesn’t come cheap. However, while the seller hopes they’d get $8,500 for the car, the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case people out there have another deal in mind.
Seller kimatte explains the car was last on the road 6 months ago, so in theory, it shouldn’t be too hard to get it up and running. However, it’s safer to assume the vehicle isn’t yet road-worthy, so if you think this is the project you’ve been looking for, just make sure you check out everything in person as well.
The original 283 (4.7-liter) is there still in the car, but the car comes with an extra 350 (5.7-liter) in case the project you’re interested in is a restomod. No further information has been provided on this 350, but the seller claims it’s “new.”
As for the condition of the car, the photos pretty much tell the whole story. This Chevrolet Bel Air requires a lot of worth, both inside and outside, and the rust has obviously taken its toll already here and there.
There are already holes in the floors, so be ready for some serious patches, though you also shouldn’t be too surprised if new panels would be required as well.
Originally painted in Matador Red and white, this Bel Air obviously needs a respray too, especially if you want to make it roadworthy.
We don’t know how many big parts are missing and whether the car is at least 50 percent original, but these are the questions you should ask when seeing the car live anyway.
This Bel Air doesn’t come cheap. However, while the seller hopes they’d get $8,500 for the car, the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case people out there have another deal in mind.